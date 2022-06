The incident happened shortly after midday and is still ongoing.

A statement from the Coastguard said: “At 12.50pm today (9 June) HM Coastguard was asked to assist the North East Ambulance service with a report of someone with a leg injury at Blackhall Rocks.

“Coastguard rescue teams from Seaham and Hartlepool have been sent. Crews are on scene.”

The NEAS have also been contacted for comment.