Hartlepool coastguard called to reports of swimmers in difficulty at Seaton Carew as rip tide warning is issued

Hartlepool and Seaham coastguards along with Hartlepool’s RNLI were paged at 8.18am yesterday, (Wednesday, December 29) to a report of swimmers in difficulty in the water at Seaton Carew.

On arrival, the open water swimmers had managed to make it back to dry land and were checked over by the Coastguard Rescue Officers before making their way home.

Rescue teams, who said one swimmer described being ‘pulled out by a rip tide’, have now issued a warning for any swimmers taking a dip along the North East Coast.

Coastguards were called to Seaton Carew.

A Hartlepool Coastguard spokesperson said: "On arrival, the open water swimmers had thankfully managed to make it back to dry land and were checked over by our Coastguard Rescue Officers before making their way home.

“One swimmer described being pulled out by a rip tide. Please be aware that the rip tides along the North East coastline change with the movement of sandbanks. To escape a rip, swim laterally out of the rip before trying to swim to the shore.

“Open water swimming is a fantastic hobby. To enjoy it safely, please make sure to use floats, to swim as a group and to have a marine radio on hand in case there's an emergency. Channel 16 is the international distress channel.

"In all coastal emergencies, dial 999 and ask for the coastguard.”

