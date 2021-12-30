Hartlepool coastguard called to reports of swimmers in difficulty at Seaton Carew as rip tide warning is issued

Coastguard teams have issued a warning about rip tides along the North East Coast after a group of swimmers got into difficulty in the water at Seaton Carew beach.

By Georgina Cutler
Thursday, 30th December 2021, 4:25 pm

Hartlepool and Seaham coastguards along with Hartlepool’s RNLI were paged at 8.18am yesterday, (Wednesday, December 29) to a report of swimmers in difficulty in the water at Seaton Carew.

On arrival, the open water swimmers had managed to make it back to dry land and were checked over by the Coastguard Rescue Officers before making their way home.

Rescue teams, who said one swimmer described being ‘pulled out by a rip tide’, have now issued a warning for any swimmers taking a dip along the North East Coast.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Coastguards were called to Seaton Carew.

Read More

Read More
Talks on multi-billion pound nuclear waste facility in Hartlepool stall amid lac...

A Hartlepool Coastguard spokesperson said: "On arrival, the open water swimmers had thankfully managed to make it back to dry land and were checked over by our Coastguard Rescue Officers before making their way home.

“One swimmer described being pulled out by a rip tide. Please be aware that the rip tides along the North East coastline change with the movement of sandbanks. To escape a rip, swim laterally out of the rip before trying to swim to the shore.

“Open water swimming is a fantastic hobby. To enjoy it safely, please make sure to use floats, to swim as a group and to have a marine radio on hand in case there's an emergency. Channel 16 is the international distress channel.

"In all coastal emergencies, dial 999 and ask for the coastguard.”

Support your Mail and become a subscriber today.

Enjoy unlimited access to all of our news and sport, see fewer ads, experience faster load times, test your brain with daily puzzles and get access to exclusive newsletters.

Your support for our journalism means we can continue telling Hartlepool’s stories for generations to come. Click here to subscribe - and click here to get a snapshot of the Mail’s news and sport to your inbox through our email newsletters.

Seaton CarewHartlepoolSeahamRNLI