Danny, who was a finalist in Britain’s Got Talent in 2015, is taking his new show to the Edinburgh Festival Fringe next month.

He will perform a month-long run at the city’s Bier Keller at Frankenstein venue of his show called That Bloke Who Does Voices.

It will feature impersonations of political heavyweights such as Donald Trump, Nigel Farage, and Boris Johnson, as well as Geordie TV presenters Ant and Dec.

Danny, 32, hopes his debut Edinburgh appearance will lead to bigger things.

He said: “It is my first year in Edinburgh. It is a reasonably well known venue which is good they are quite difficult to get.

“It is the next step in my career to try to get back on television.

Danny Posthill, from Hartlepool, appeared on Britain's Got Talent.

“Britain’s Got Talent got me on the first step of the ladder but this is an even bigger step. I’ve had some good advice from other comedians about how gruelling it can be and to stay focussed.

“I’m looking forward to it but also a bit nervous. But I love a challenge and if you want to be successful in life it is a case of nothing ventured nothing gained.”

Two years ago, Danny performed a stunt during the festival as Donald Trump with former SNP leader Alex Salmond.

He has been honing his new material in gigs in his hometown in preparation for his new show which runs from August 1 to 25.

The poster for Danny's Edinburgh show.

“There’s loads of new stuff in there,” said Danny, who still lives in Hartlepool.

“Some is material I have done over the years in the clubs. When you are an impressionist you always have to update things.

“I’ve done a couple of shows in Hartlepool to try out my new stuff and have had a really good reaction.”

On impersonating Trump, Danny said: “He is just a character. Whether people love him or hate him out of all the presidents he stands out the most because of his personality and how outspoken he is.”