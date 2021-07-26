Hartlepool community groups offered £3,000 grants to help tackle nuisance blazes

Some 85% of Cleveland Fire Brigade’s fire calls are related to arsons – the highest in the country – and divert resources away from other emergencies where lives may be at risk.

There has also been an increase in abuse and attacks on fire crews.

Among the leading locations for arson attacks locally is Hartlepool’s Summerhill Country Park and Outdoor Nature Reserve.

Hartlepool's Summerhill Country Park is one of the places targeted by arsonists in 2021.

Helen Winskill, the brigade’s commissioned services manager, said: “We are looking for projects with innovative approaches to engaging with people who are setting fires or projects that reduce the opportunity for arsonists to start fires.

"We know where the fires are happening. We need your help to prevent them.

“We encourage community groups to think outside the box and be creative.

“We are offering small grants and you can apply for any amount up to £3,000. We expect projects to be completed within 12 months of the grant being issued. Your application must tell us what you want to do and why you believe this approach will help us.

“The ideas will be targeted on hotspot areas across Cleveland and application packs will include full guidance notes and outline these areas.

" All projects will be evaluated to see if they have a positive impact on reducing deliberate fires.”

The brigade has £15,000 available for grants. The projects can include diversionary activities for young people, new physical structures or cleaning up the local environment.

Email [email protected]ndfire.gov.uk for an application pack. The deadline for applications is Tuesday, August 31, at noon.

