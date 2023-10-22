Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Community Hub South, in Wynyard Road, Hartlepool, is celebrating the landmark on Monday, October 23, and is hosting a range of activities from 10am until 4pm every day until Friday, October 27.

Formerly the Owton Manor Community Centre and Library, the hub is celebrating by hosting a number of activities including a 60’s themed quiz, afternoon tea, social dancing and a free three-course meal, including birthday cake.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillor Sue Little, vice-chair of Hartlepool Borough Council’s adult and community-based services committee, said: “Generations of local people have grown up with the building.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Community Hub South celebrates its 60th anniversary.

"It has been the venue for countless events and celebrations over the years and holds a special place in people’s hearts."

In recent years, Community Hub South has undergone an extensive makeover and now offers a range of services including events, skills workshops, social groups and health and advice.

Councillor Little added: “As a community hub, it continues to go from strength to strength, helping and supporting people of all ages to live their best lives, so together with our partner organisations, we’re very proud to say happy birthday Community Hub South.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The hub is also asking members of the public to share their own memories and photographs of the hub over the years to create a public display.

Photos and memories can be emailed to [email protected], or can be taken to Community Hub South or Community Hub Central for copying.