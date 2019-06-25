Hartlepool community invited to join Care Home Open Day
A Hartlepool residential home is inviting people to join in its celebrations for Care Home Open Day.
Elwick Grange, on Elwick Road, will be welcoming guests from 10am to 4pm on Friday with this year’s theme celebrating the role of arts within care, which is important in encouraging residents’ self-expression, and helps to create meaningful experiences.
The home is celebrating creative communities, and visitors can enjoy arts and crafts with pupils from Eldon Grove School, pottery decorating with Hartlepotz, and nail art sessions.
Wendy Winspear acting home manager at Elwick Grange, said: “We’re so excited to be hosting our Care Home Open Day event this June.
“We had a brilliant time when we did this last year so it made sense for us to open our doors to the local people again and show them just how much fun you can have in a care home.”
Hadrian Park care home, on Marsh House Avenue, Billingham, will also be taking part in the day, with visitors attending from 1.30pm to 4pm.
Marsha Tuffin, home manager at Hadrian Park, said: “Creative activities are such an important part of life for people in care, whether it’s painting to help enhance hand-eye coordination, or just reminiscing by putting on some music – the arts are a vital part of life here at Hadrian Park.”
Care homes across the country will be opening the doors for the free family-friendly event – a countrywide initiative to create lasting relationships between care homes and their local communities.
For more information on Care Home Open Day at Elwick Grange, call home manager Wendy Winspear on 0333 434 3027, or email wendy.winspear@careuk.com