Salaam Community Centre manager Nancy Pout sends out a positive message to the community following last year's riots.

Leaders of a Hartlepool community centre targeted by a far right mob say they are committed to uniting the town one year on from rioting.

The Salaam Community Centre in Murray Street was the focus of yobs as a crowd of around 200 people gathered in Hartlepool town centre on July 31 last year in protests seen across the country following the shocking murder of three children in Southport.

In Hartlepool thugs attacked police with bricks and other missiles, a police car was set on fire and shops were badly damaged.

One year on, the Salaam centre managers say they and the wider neighbourhood are determined not to be defined by that night, but instead remember the spirit of unity and action that has followed.

A police car was set on fire during rioting in Hartlepool on July 31, 2024.

The morning after the riot, more than 100 local residents joined forces for a community clean-up, in a “powerful and symbolic act” of reclaiming the streets and “show what Hartlepool stands for”.

Clean-ups have continued over the past year, with volunteers removing hundreds of bags of litter from the surrounding streets.

As a designated Community Resilience Hub, the Salaam centre opened its doors immediately following the riot, as a safe space for anyone affected.

Since then, it has supported over 1,000 people a month through a range of services and activities, including use as a warm hub, community pantry, benefits and housing advice, craft groups, and youth engagement programmes.

Centre manager Nancy Pout said: “The outpouring of support in August last year was incredible – from people donating time, tea and coffee, to just reaching out in friendship and support.

"It reminded us that Hartlepool is full of kind, caring people. We are proud of what we’ve achieved over the past year, and we look forward to building an even stronger community together.”

The Salaam centre was one of a number of beneficiaries to receive a share of £16,000 raised in response to the riot by the town and Ahmadiyya Muslim Community in Hartlepool.

Hartlepool MP Jonathan Brash praised the work of the centre and others in the town.

He said: “Brilliant people are doing amazing things to bring neighbourhoods together and stand up to that tiny majority who think the answer is violence and showing them they will never win.”

Mr Brash also thanked the emergency services who responded that night including the police after several officers ended up in hospital.

Almost 20 people were jailed for their part in the disorder.

Meanwhile, Hartlepool Borough Council has been working with organisations to develop action plans using £600,000 awarded to the town from the government’s Community Recovery Fund.

Initiatives so far have included dedicated action weeks in various wards with additional street cleaning, new bins installed and additional alley gates.

The council has also commissioned a prominent national charity to help develop a new community cohesion strategy, and is working towards making Hartlepool one of the first restorative justice boroughs in the country.

Council leader Cllr Brenda Harrison said: “Funding has also been allocated to support the development of Hartlepool's Diversity Network and to projects that will strengthen our communities.

“Our focus has been to ensure that the funding we have received has a long-term impact in Hartlepool whilst also connecting with our Hartlepool Plan for Neighbourhoods and other community programmes."