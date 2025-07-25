Hartlepool community litter pick backed by ASDA, McDonald’s and the public hailed a huge success
The event was organised by Hartlepool Borough Council after concerns were raised about litter on Marina Way and Maritime Avenue.
Councillor Karen Oliver, chair of the council’s Neighbourhood Services Committee, said: “The response to this initiative was fantastic and I am so grateful to everyone who got involved.
“It was a display of real community togetherness and I was proud to take part myself alongside so many others.
“It was also heartening that so many people waved and or beeped their car horns as they passed to express support for the initiative and the efforts of the litter pickers.
“Hartlepool is a wonderful town full of great people and the response to this event confirms that.
"It shows that by coming together in this way we really can make a difference.”
The National Museum of the Royal Navy Hartlepool, ASDA and McDonald’s supported the community litter pick as well as volunteers from Hartlepool Big Town Tidy Up.
Councillor Oliver added: “Council staff work hard on a day-to-day to keep the borough as clean and tidy as possible for both residents and visitors but resources are limited, so the support of local people and businesses is important and hugely appreciated.
“My message to people who drop litter is simple – love Hartlepool and help keep it clean. Please dispose of your litter responsibly in a bin or at home if a bin isn’t immediately available.”
