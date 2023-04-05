The Bangladeshi Cultural Association Hartlepool (BCA) has been granted 100 plots at the town’s West View Cemetery for members of the Bangladeshi community to bury their loved ones.

The BCA, which was founded in 2004, has been in talks with Hartlepool Borough Council for a number of years and is grateful to have finally been given land where its members can respect their own burial traditions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The two main religions observed by Bangladeshi communities across the globe are Hinduism and Islam, which have their own burial methods and traditions different to those observed by other communities across the town.

Councillor Helen Howson shakes hands with Ahsan Abul, a spokesperson from the Bangladeshi Cultural Association, with members of the BCA and other invited guests in West View Cemetery.

Ahsan Abul, spokesperson for the BCA Hartlepool, said: “For a number of years, we have been wanting to be recognised by the community and now we finally have been.

“It is a very proud moment for the Bangladeshi community in Hartlepool. To be recognised by the council, and the land to be allocated to the Bangladeshi Cultural Association, is a great achievement.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

e added: “We would like to thank everyone who has helped us, with a special thanks to councillor Helen Howson, former councillor Carl Richardson and community activist Chris Simmons who have been involved in pursuing this case from the start for the Bangladeshi Cultural Association.”

Victoria ward Councillor Howson, who has worked alongside the BCA from the start of its quest, said: “We have all worked hard for this and we thank everybody who has helped in bringing it to fruition.”

Ahsan Abul, from the Bangladeshi Cultural Association.

She added: “It is a great result for the Bangladeshi Cultural Association in Hartlepool.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For the BCA, this is another step forward in its bid to be further established as a community in Hartlepool.

A council spokesperson said: “The Bangladeshi Muslim community asked us if we could look into the provision of burial space in Hartlepool.

"We were pleased to make space available in West View Cemetery and recently a meeting took place at the cemetery between ourselves, their community representatives and their preferred funeral director to look at the proposed space and to discuss burial arrangements.”

Councillor Helen Howson, pictured in West View Cemetery.

Advertisement Hide Ad