A “busy” construction company is expanding its business by opening a new showroom in town.

Hannon Construction has unveiled its One-Stop Building Shop premises in Elizabeth Way, in Seaton Carew.

The company, which is run by Joel Hannon, has been operating for five years and offers a range of services such as building, steelwork, architectural design and planning and structural engineering.

Speaking about the opening, Joel said: “It is solidifying what we already have.

"Our business is already busy, and we have got a good name for ourselves in the town.”

He continued: “This is something that is missing. People have to go to ABC to get the outcome they want.

"It’s getting people together to get architects, electricians, tilers. What we aim to do is get people to come to our shop to get everything they want doing.”

One-Stop Building Shop will be open from 9am seven days a week.