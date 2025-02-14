Hartlepool could see snow this weekend as the Met Office issues a yellow weather warning for the region
Hartlepool could be facing its first snowfall of the year as the Met Office issues a yellow weather warning for the region.
The Met Office has predicted snow and ice in Hartlepool on Saturday, February 15 from 6am until 2pm
Outbreaks of rain, sleet and snow are likely to develop early in the morning on Saturday before easing during the afternoon.
Temperatures across the town are expected to stay between 1 degrees Celsius and 2 degrees Celsius for much of the day, with the chance of snow and sleet increasing to 60% from 10am.
Some roads and railway lines could be affected, with residents being advised that longer journey times are to be expected.
