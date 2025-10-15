New measures to deter antisocial off road bikes at a Hartlepool country park have been introduced.

New metal barriers have been installed at Summerhill Country Park, mainly outside the visitor centre, to discourage motorised vehicles from accessing the 110-acre site.

Park managers Hartlepool Borough Council say it has been done to ensure visitors can continue to enjoy the amenity safely.

Gary Allen, Chair of Hartlepool Borough Council’s Adult and Community Based Services Committee, said: “Summerhill is a fantastic place and a real jewel in Hartlepool’s crown.

Councillor Gary Allen and Claire McDonald, senior outreach officer at Summerhill, by the new barriers.

"We want to ensure that it stays that way. It has some great natural assets such as woodlands and wildlife-rich wetlands along with a range of excellent visitor attractions, including children’s play areas, a BMX track, a road cycling track, a boulder climbing park and a dedicated learn to cycle area for young children.

“We do, however, experience some problems with motorbikes, electric scooters and quad bikes being driven at speed around the site.

"People tell us that this can make them feel intimidated and unsafe. These works aim to address that and reassure visitors.”

Visitors are also asked to only use one of four official entrances when entering and leaving the site of Summerhill Lane, footpaths via Dalton Piercy, Masefield Road and the walkway from Ward Jackson Park.

The council says the works are part of a wider plan to boost safety and improve the overall experience for visitors to Summerhill and further measures to restrict unauthorised access are planned.

The site has also suffered problems with people starting fires in the past.