Hartlepool councillor gives herself more than a mountain to climb for Ukraine aid effort

Cllr Jennifer Elliott, who represents the Fens and Greatham ward, is getting ready to take on the Yorkshire 3 Peaks Challenge.

It will see her attempt to climb 2,277 feet fell Pen-y-ghent, and mountains Whernside (2,414 feet) and Ingleborough (2,372) on Sunday, April 3.

To top it all off the challenge has to be completed in under 12 hours.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Councillor Jennifer Elliott enjoys climbing as a hobby.

Cllr Elliott said: "It’s very daunting. I do a little hiking as a hobby but nothing like this, it will be a massive challenge, especially as I’ve given myself less than a month to prepare.”

All the money she raises will go to the Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC) who with their local partners are in Ukraine and across the border in neighbouring countries.

They are working to provide refugees with food, water, medical assistance, protection and trauma care.

The charity says at least three million people have fled their homes to escape the conflict.

Cllr Elliott, Labour councillor, added: “I wanted to undertake the challenge as quickly as possible so I can raise important funds which will go directly to where it’s needed most.

"This is a humanitarian disaster on an unimaginable scale and they desperately need our help.

"Please donate if you can.”

Sponsorship of £30 could provide essential hygiene supplies for three people for a month, while £50 could provide blankets for four families.

And £100 could provide emergency food for two families for one month.

To sponsor Cllr Elliott, go to: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/jennifer-elliott11

Support your Mail and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to local news, the latest on Pools and new puzzles every day. With a digital subscription, you can see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content.