Hartlepool councillors received more than £380,000 in allowances during 2021-22, new figures reveal
The figures include several long-serving members who stood down at the local elections in May 2021.
Every councillor is entitled to a basic allowance, while others are also receive special responsibility allowances such as for chairing council committees.
Together, they totalled £381,107. Nobody claimed any general or travel expenses for the year.
The 2021-22 draft figures went before the audit and governance committee recently where they were approved by the committee.
But the financial report still hasn't formally been signed off by external auditors due to an ongoing national backlog.
Scroll on to see how much your local councillors received.
