The amount of money received in allowances by all 51 councillors that served on Hartlepool Borough Council during 2021 to 2022 have been published in a draft report.

The figures include several long-serving members who stood down at the local elections in May 2021.

Every councillor is entitled to a basic allowance, while others are also receive special responsibility allowances such as for chairing council committees.

Together, they totalled £381,107. Nobody claimed any general or travel expenses for the year.

The 2021-22 draft figures went before the audit and governance committee recently where they were approved by the committee.

But the financial report still hasn't formally been signed off by external auditors due to an ongoing national backlog.

Christopher Akers-Belcher, who stepped down as a councillor for Foggy Furze in May 2021, received a £918 basic allowance and £918 special responsibility allowance for April 1 to May 10, 2021 making a total of £1,836.

Manor House councillor Stephen Akers-Belcher stepped down at the May 2021 elections. His allowances for April 1 to May 10, 2021 comprised a basic allowance of £918.

Manor House councillor Henry Ashton received a basic allowance of £7,434.