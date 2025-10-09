A happy Hartlepool couple are celebrating six decades together as they mark their diamond wedding anniversary.

Joyce, nee Nicholson, and Jimmy Kelsey, reached 60 years of marriage on Thursday, October 9, with a card from King Charles and Queen Camilla congratulating them.

The couple, who live at Hartfields Retirement Village, in Hartlepool, first met at the Queen’s Rink in 1964 – a popular place for young couples at that time.

Jimmy said: “It was the place to go to on a Saturday night.”

The happy Hartlepool couple have a large family made up of three children, seven grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.

Speaking about their proposal, Joyce, who used to work at clothing factory Prices, said: "He proposed to me using a beer mat.”

She jokingly added: “I don’t know who put him up to it.”

Joyce, 82, and Jimmy, 83, happily tied the knot in 1965 at the Church of St James the Apostle, in Rossmere Way, Hartlepool, and had their wedding reception at the Seamen’s Club, in Tower Street.

The pair have enjoyed six decades together as well as many holidays in their caravan at Middleton Lodge, near Richmond, in North Yorkshire.

Jimmy spent six years in the army as part of the Corps of Royal Engineers before he left to marry Joyce.

Since then, he has had a total of 29 jobs, including working as a concrete mixer, bus driver and a taxi driver.

Jimmy "had a difficult upbringing”, spending much of his childhood in children’s homes after his mother sadly died.

He has enjoyed being part of such a large family, however, reminiscing about how they were at their “happiest” when their children were born.

Joyce said: “We had it rough and tough but we got through it.”

When asked what the secret to a long and happy marriage is, Joyce and Jimmy said: “Patience and trust.”

The couple celebrated their wedding anniversary recently at their caravan with family and friends.

When asked how it felt to be celebrating 60 years together, Joyce said: “It’s just like any other day to us.”

Jimmy added: “We have had our ups and our downs like all married couples but we have also had our laughs.”