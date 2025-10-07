A family have thanked the public for its support after a Hartlepool woman was rushed to hospital after collapsing in her hotel bathroom while on holiday in Ibiza.

Sue Adams, 62, suffered serious head and back injuries after she collapsed from suspected heat stroke just days into a week-long holiday on the Spanish island at the end of August.

She was put into an induced coma for four weeks after first being admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) on August 31 but is now able to speak and eat.

The former carer has also been taken off all intravenous medication and oxygen and is also able to sit in a supported chair.

Sue’s husband, James, 66, said: “Sue has now been moved from ICU into a side room.

"Although she has made some progress since being in the induced coma for approximately four weeks, such as eating and drinking normal meals, she cannot do anything for herself.

"Sue cannot feed herself. She requires full assistance with all her needs.

"She cannot move her arms or legs but she can now speak.

"The medical team cannot give a time frame for Sue's recovery, stating it will take time.

“Sue and myself would like to offer our heartfelt thanks to everyone who has offered their generous support to our dilemma.”

James and Sue had been enjoying their first full day in Ibiza by the pool after arriving on Friday, August 29, before Sue suddenly fell ill.

Sue’s medical costs are being covered by the NHS after getting a temporary Global Health Insurance Card through the British consulate although the couple’s insurance company is refusing to support James, who is paying hundreds of Euros a week for food and accommodation.

He said: "I am just a pensioner. I have a small pension but I have my bills to pay at home."

Sue is “making progress, but it is slow” and is has not yet been given the all clear to travel home.

Almost £3,000 has been raised by members of the public on James’ GoFundMe page to support his costs.

Donations to the appeal can be made online at https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-ray-to-stay-at-sues-side-while-at-icu-in-spain.