A Hartlepool couple got an additional special surprise when their new baby arrived on Christmas Day.

Mum Chloe Payne, 26, gave birth to son Arlo at home just after 9pm on Monday, December 25, when he arrived four days early.

He had not been due to be born until December 29 but it seems he could not bear to miss out on the festivities.

Chloe, married to Kieran, 28, went into labour at about 5pm at home in Rift House.

Arlo Payne was born at home in Hartlepool on Christmas Day. (Photo: North Tees and Hartlepool NHS Foundation Trust)

She said: “I had just finished my Christmas dinner when I started going into labour and he was delivered about 9.05pm.”

Chloe had chosen a home birth and, despite Arlo’s early appearance into the world, all went smoothly aided by two midwives.

She added: “We always joked that he would come on Christmas Day.”