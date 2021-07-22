Hartlepool Covid jab clinics cancelled after 'unprecedented demand'

Boots Pharmacy, off Marina Way, Hartlepool, was due to host clinics from Wednesday to Friday of this week.

The Tees Valley Clinical Commissioning Group has confirmed that they have been cancelled “due to unprecedented demand” after Tuesday’s clinic closed early.

A previous walk-in clinic at the town’s St Aidan’s Church also had to turn people away after reaching capacity for jabs within 90 minutes.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Planned Covid jab clinics at Boots, off Marina Way, Hartlepool, have been cancelled following "unprecedented demand".

First doses of Pfizer vaccine will next be available at a walk-in clinic at Victoria Road Medical Centre, in Victoria Road, Hartlepool, on Saturday, July 24, from 9am–5pm.

Medical staff will be on hand to answer any questions.

Craig Blundred Hartlepool Borough Council’s director of public health, has urged eligible people to attend, adding: “Walk-in clinics such as these are a key part of our drive to vaccinate as many residents aged 18 and over as possible.”

Support your Mail and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to local news, the latest football stories and new puzzles every day.