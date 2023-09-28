Watch more of our videos on Shots!

This new initiative will take place from Monday, October 16, to Thursday, October 19, at The BIS, in Whitby Street, Hartlepool.

Topics covered during the week will include applying for Arts Council England funding, turning a hobby into a business, tips for launching a creative start-up and the use of social media.

Councillor Andrew Martin-Wells, chair of the council’s economic growth and regeneration committee, said: “Hartlepool’s already thriving creative sector is a hugely important element of the local economy and we want to encourage and promote its further development.”

The BIS, in Whitby Street, Hartlepool.

Councillor Martin-Wells added: “Working with a range of partners – who I would like to thank for their support – we have put together a programme of workshops, discussion sessions and informal networking opportunities aimed at existing businesses and individuals looking to develop an idea.”