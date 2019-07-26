Hartlepool Cricket Club gets ready to pay tribute to popular Ian
A popular Hartlepool cricketer will be remembered at a memorial match this weekend.
The second annual Ian Jackson Memorial Double Wicket Competition takes pace at Hartlepool Cricket Club, in Park Drive, on Sunday, July 28.
Ian, a highly respected and much loved cricketer, coach and family man, sadly died of cancer at the age of 47 in 2016.
On Sunday, members of Ian’s family will come together with members of Hartlepool Cricket Club for a fun afternoon of cricket action and fundraising.
A total of 36 players have volunteered to compete including professional James Lowe and Ian’s teenage son Max, who is following in his dad’s footsteps and is described as a rising star of the game.
It is the second year that the club has held the competition to remember Ian, who as well as playing for Hartlepool Cricket Club also had spells playing at county level for both Durham and Northumberland County clubs.
Mike Gough, Hartlepool Cricket Club’s junior president and committee member, said: “This is our second year. The first one last year went so well.
“It is a great tribute to Ian. He was a much loved cricketer and he also did a lot coaching the juniors.
“The memorial competition is something people want to participate in. This year we have got 36 people entering which is great.”
The match will involve teams of two players each playing each other for four overs in a knockout format.
Watching will be members of Ian’s family including his wife Louise, his parents and extended family and friends.
It will be a real family-friendly afternoon with a barbecue and fundraisng stalls.
Proceeds from the day will go to a local cancer charity. Play starts from 12.30pm and admission to spectators is free.
Mike added: “We welcome people to come along. Fingers crossed the weather will be nice.
“It will be a good day.”
Ian, also a father to Martha, was described as one of the best bowlers in the league and had a great character and sense of humour.
Despite battling illness during 2016, he continued to coach and manage at the club.