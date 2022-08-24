Hartlepool Cricket Club to remember 'hugely popular' player

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ian Jackson, who was a left-arm pace bowler, a fist team regular and a junior coach at Hartlepool Cricket Club, died in 2016 aged 47 following a battle with cancer.

Every year Hartlepool cricketers, both past and present, compete against each other in teams of two for the coveted Ian Jackson Memorial Double Wicket Trophy.

Hartlepool Cricket Club chair Alan Jackson said: “Ian was hugely popular at Park Drive and much loved by everyone who knew him.

A charity cricket match will be played this weekend in Hartlepool in memory of Ian Jackson, back row centre, who died from cancer in 2016.

“He came to the club at a young age and progressed from the Under 13s to be a fantastic first team player for many years.

“This competition is a great way for the Club to remember Ian and to show our continuing support for his lovely family.”

Ian was also part of Hartlepool Cricket Club’s junior coaching set up and represented Durham and Cumberland County cricket clubs at senior level.

The double wicket competition was first scheduled to be held in 2017 but had to be cancelled due to bad weather.

Former Hartlepool Cricket Club player Ian Jackson.

The inaugural event was, however, held in 2018 which was won by George Relton, aged 16 at the time, and Elliott Hogg.

Amazingly, in 2019, it was Ian’s son Max – aged just 12 at the time – who triumphed along with Will Boyd.

The 2020 event had to be cancelled due to Covid before resuming in 2021 as Tyler Temple and Khushru Khasimai edged home against Max Jackson and Ben Scott.

Ian’s wife, Louise, is very grateful for the continuing support from the Club.

Louise said: “Park Drive was a big part of Ian’s life for many years and it’s lovely that his memory is living on.

“Ian would love the double wicket competition as it brings together people of all ages and cricketing abilities who compete against each other with lots of fun and laughter and a few drinks to round the day off.

“The family are really looking forward to this year’s event and Ian would be very proud to know that he is being remembered in this way.”

Max Jackson, now 16, who opens the bowling for the first team and is also a member of Durham County Cricket Club’s Academy will be competing in the event.

In the competition, teams of two compete against each other in two over matches on a knockout basis with the final being contested over four overs.

Chris Cawson, the club’s first team scorer and event organiser, said: “As always, we’ve had a great response to the double wicket competition which is no surprise because Ian was so popular – both on and off the pitch.

“The first and second team captains, Tom Gavin and Peter Rhoden are all participating as well as most of the first team players.

"We’ve also got quite a few juniors this year as well as some former players.

“Everyone at Park Drive misses Ian so much and he’ll never be forgotten.”

Umpiring will be Alan Jackson, former players Graham Shaw and Denis Skilbeck, club stalwart Philip Mole and league umpire Gavin Spalding.