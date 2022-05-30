Hartlepool cricket legend honoured for 60 years of outstanding service

The Bob Cawson Terrace was recently unveiled at Hartlepool Cricket Club’s Park Drive ground to mark his outstanding service as a player, committee member and first team scorer.

Bob, 75, joined the club as a 14-year-old in 1960 and quickly progressed through the ranks before becoming a first team regular and vice-captain for Hartlepool in the North Yorkshire & South Durham (NYSD) League.

He helped the first team win the league, and coveted Kerridge Cup and McMillan Cup.

Bob Cawson (left) with Hartlepool Cricket Club Chairman Alan Jackson in front of the Bob Cawson Terrace at Park Drive.

Bob also recorded a hat-trick for the Juniors, and third, second and first teams.

Despite retiring from the game in the 90s, he continued to be an active committee member for many years and carried out the important role of scorer for the last 25 years.

Club Chairman Alan Jackson said: “Bob started his cricket career at Hartlepool Cricket Club in the early 60s.

"He was a brilliant swing bowler, a hard-hitting middle order batter and an excellent slip fielder.

Bob (back row second from left, in 1969 with the Kerridge Cup winning side.

“He was a great person to be around in the dressing room and he has been a key figure at Park Drive for many decades.

"Bob is a legend throughout the NYSD League and at the end of last season decided to hang up his coloured scoring pencils for the last time.

“Everyone at Park Drive appreciates Bob’s sterling service on and off the field over the years and it is a fitting tribute to name a seating area in the pavilion after him.

“I know he’ll continue to be a key member of the club and watching our many teams both home and away.”

Bob was presented with an engraved tankard on the newly-named terrace.

He said: “It’s very humbling to have a seating area named after me at the ground I love.

“Hartlepool Cricket Club and Park Drive have been a huge part of my life and brought much happiness, enjoyment, and friendships.

“I was welcomed into the club by the likes of David and John Bailey and Jimmy Kennedy and they gave me the inspiration and encouragement to progress as a cricketer.”