Hartlepool cricket lovers invited to support charity at testimonial clash for Durham star
Cricket lovers are invited to enjoy themselves and support charity at the same time at a testimonial match.
Hartlepool Cricket Club, in Park Drive, hosts the clash between a select XI and what is expected to be a strong Durham County Cricket Club side.
Thursday evening’s 20-over match is in aid of Durham stalwart Chris Rushworth’s testimonial year.
Attractions include music with Rushworth himself and his fellow professionals also holding a coaching session for young cricketers before the 6pm start.
Cricket club secretary Michael Gough said: “It should be a good night and a good game. We actually beat them last year.”
The select XI is made up of players from the North Yorkshire and South Durham Premier Cricket League and may include cricketers from Hartlepool clubs.
Mr Gough, the father of leading international umpire Michael Gough junior, added: “Durham are hoping to put a strong side out and you could even have two brothers playing against each other.
“Andrew Weighill, from Stokesley, is captain of the league side while his brother, James, plays for Durham.”
Initially released in 2006 by Durham, Rushworth bounced around the North-East leagues before returning to Chester-le-Street in 2010 and grasping his second chance in the professional game.
Proceeds from the event will support the Professional Cricketers’ Trust, the Solan Connor Fawcett Family Cancer Trust and the Great North Children’s Hospital Foundation.
Entry is £3 for adults and £1 for concessions.