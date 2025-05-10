Gina started out by selling crystals and tarot cards in her Seaton Carew shop, and in December of last year, opened her very own “witchy coffee shop” inside the premises.

A Hartlepool shop and cafe with an unusual twist is celebrating four years in business.

Gina’s Coven, in Station Lane, Seaton Carew, is celebrating its fourth anniversary after first opening its doors to the public towards the end of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Owner Gina Pontoni, 59, has been reading tarot cards since the age of 10 and decided to finally open the doors to her own place back in 2021.

Gina said: “People used to come in and I used to make them a cup of tea or coffee anyway when they came in browsing. I thought, wouldn’t it be nice to have a few tables too.

"About six months ago I decided to make it into a little coffee shop, and it just took off.”

Gina’s Coven has a number of themed tables decorated with crystals and tarot cards for love, healing and luck where she serves hot drinks and homemade cakes.

She said: “All of the crockery is witchy themed. Even in the toilet we’ve got witchy hand soap and hand lotion.”

The coffee shop is regularly, with bookings essential on a Saturday.

Gina added: “The most magical thing is that it’s bringing the community together.

"We not only have the Seatonians, but we have got a lot of people coming from out of town.”

For more information about Gina’s Coven, see https://www.facebook.com/TheGinaPontoni.