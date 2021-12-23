Hartlepool D-Day veteran celebrates 100th birthday with surprise party

Roland Payne tuned 100 on Wednesday, December 22, with his family making sure the special occasion was marked properly by surprising him with a small party.

Roland’s son, Derek Payne, has said his father has had a “pretty active life” and has been very excited to receive his letter from the Queen, congratulating him on the centenary.

The veteran grew up in Eton Street, off Oxford Road, and worked as a mechanic before joining the army.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hartlepool man Roland Payne celebrates his 100th birthday with family and the Mayor of Hartlepool, Councillor Brenda Loynes, and her consort Cllr Dennis Loynes.

Initially, Roland was part of the Royal Electrical and Mechanical Engineers (REME), but later trained as a tank driver.

It was during his tank driving training in 1943 that Roland met his future wife Florence.

The pair had two children Doreen Hooker, 75, and Derek.

Derek, 73, said: “He was driving a tank and crashed through a lady’s wall and that’s where he met his wife.

Hartlepool Veteran Roland Payne celebrates his 100th birthday.

"I remember him telling me once that he married my mum and he had to leave the same night to go to D-Day.”

Despite being “proud” of taking part in the war and keeping his medals and badges, Roland didn’t speak a lot about that time.

He did, however, share some stories about D-Day with Derek.

Derek, from the Seaton area of town, said: “He didn’t talk a lot about the war, apart from when they were on D-Day.

Hartlepool veteran Roland Payne pictured in his younger days in the military.

"As they were landing on the beach, he was driving the commander’s tank with the flag on.

"There were snipers around. The commander popped his head out of the window to make sure everybody was getting out of the boats alright and he got shot.

"My dad and another chap took him out and they laid him on the beach and they went back to the tank to start fighting again.

"Later on in his life, he got back in touch with his regiment and he went to all the reunions for quite a few years.

"Unfortunately, they’ve all gone now, he’s the last one left, I think.”

Derek added: “He was proud of it. He kept all his medals and all his badges and went down to all the reunions.

"He was very proud of what he did, but he didn’t speak much about it.”

After the war, Roland returned to Hartlepool and drove a lorry for a fishing company in the town before setting up his own garage business, Ron Payne and Son, in 1959.

Roland retired from the business on his 65th birthday and Derek also worked there from 1963 until his own retirement in 2019.

The veteran used to enjoy travelling with his caravan around the UK, as well as going on cruises with Florence, who passed away in 2014.

Derek said: "He keeps himself to himself. He’s not really outgoing.

"He’s had a pretty good, active life.”

Roland now lives in a care home, has three grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren.

Support your Mail and become a subscriber today.

Enjoy unlimited access to all of our news and sport, see fewer ads, experience faster load times, test your brain with daily puzzles and get access to exclusive newsletters.