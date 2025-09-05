A Hartlepool dad and volunteer is lacing up his running shoes to take on the Great North Run in aid of a town mental health charity.

Trevor Sherwood Senior is running the famous half marathon to raise funds for LilyAnne’s Wellbeing, based in York Road, Hartlepool, which has transformed lives across the town.

He volunteers for the charity founded by his children Trevor Sherwood Junior and Angela Arnold.

He has already raised over £1,000 before race day on Sunday, September 7, and is calling on the community to help him go even further.

Trevor Sherwood Senior in his running gear.

Trevor said: “Thank you from my heart to everyone who has already sponsored me. I am absolutely over the moon at the generosity and kindness of people.

"It really does mean a lot to me that you’ve taken the time to donate money to help LilyAnne’s, which is so close to my family and me.”

He admitted to feeling nervous as the big day approaches, adding: “But I volunteer with LilyAnne’s because I want to make a difference.

"I’ve seen first-hand how this charity changes lives, especially for men who often feel they have nowhere to turn with their mental health.

Trevor volunteers at LilyAnne's Wellbeing in Hartlepool.

"That’s why I’m running for them, and for everyone who needs to know they are not alone.”

LilyAnne’s Wellbeing provides free counselling, peer support, suicide prevention outreach and walk-in crisis support for anyone aged over 16.

Clients have described the charity as a lifeline by helping them through their lowest times and gave them back hope.

All the money Trevor raises will go directly towards keeping LilyAnne’s doors open.

He added: “No matter how big or small, every donation makes a difference. You’re not just sponsoring me to run, you’re helping save lives right here in Hartlepool.”

Around 60,000 participants will run from the heart of Newcastle to South Shields this weekend to fundraise, have fun, achieve a fitness goal, and be part of an amazing running community.

LilyAnne’s moved into new premises in York Road earlier this year, complete with new cafe and separate wellbeing hub.

People can support Trevor on the GoFundMe page Great North Run for LilyAnnes Wellbeing.