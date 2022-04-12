Hartlepool dad and daughter climb mountain to help lifesavers

Michael Day and daughter Tori took about three hours to scale 978-metre high Scafell Pike, in the Lake District, in aid of the Hartlepool branch of the Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI).

Nineteen-year-old Tori said: "On the day the weather was atrocious but probably not as bad as some of the weather the RNLI volunteers go out in.

"We have the highest respect for the lifeboat crew and we hope that this donation will help save lives at sea."

Tori Day presenting the cheque for £400.00 to Hartlepool RNLI volunteer crew members, left to right, James Whyte, Mark Crangle and Darren Killick.

The pair supported the RNLI after hearing about its efforts following a fatality off the town’s coast.

Michael said: "It was really hard to do but thanks to some great support on the day and from our sponsors we got stuck in and completed the walk."