Hartlepool dad and daughter climb mountain to help lifesavers
A Hartlepool dad and his daughter have climbed a mountain to raise £400 for lifesavers.
Michael Day and daughter Tori took about three hours to scale 978-metre high Scafell Pike, in the Lake District, in aid of the Hartlepool branch of the Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI).
Nineteen-year-old Tori said: "On the day the weather was atrocious but probably not as bad as some of the weather the RNLI volunteers go out in.
"We have the highest respect for the lifeboat crew and we hope that this donation will help save lives at sea."
The pair supported the RNLI after hearing about its efforts following a fatality off the town’s coast.
Michael said: "It was really hard to do but thanks to some great support on the day and from our sponsors we got stuck in and completed the walk."
Hartlepool RNLI lifeboat operations manager Chris Hornsey thanked the pair, adding: "We depend on donations like this to support the continuing work of the charity."