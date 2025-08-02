A Hartlepool man is encouraging “new and seasoned” dads to join him this weekend on a free walk and talk in one of the town’s parks.

Matty Thomas is hosting a free walk and talk for dads in Ward Jackson Park on Sunday, August 3.

Matty, who became a dad just last year, said: “A good friend of mine said there’s one in Yorkshire that he got a good response from.

“We had a talk and he said there’s a lot of scope for people wanting and needing it and so he encouraged me to put it out there.

"I am a new dad myself and it completely changed my whole dynamic.

"There is not much space out there for dads to come and talk.”

Matty hopes to organise similar walk and talk events every four to six weeks.

Those interested in the walk are invited to meet outside The Place In The Park at 10am.