Hartlepool dad-of-two who battled drugs addiction took his own life, inquest rules

Daniel Walker’s body was found in his home in Monkton Road, in Hartlepool, on April 24 last year.

An inquest examining the circumstances surrounding his death heard that the cause of death was hanging.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Assistant coroner for Teesside and Hartlepool Karin Welsh concluded that Daniel, 32, died by suicide.

Daniel sadly took his own life, aged 32.

Beverley, who is organising a charity night in his memory, has described how Daniel had managed to get off cocaine and appeared to have turned a corner shortly before he died.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Daniel was a doting father of two and adored his children. But when he relapsed and started to take cocaine again, he would become a different person,” said Beverley, 58.

“He was a genuine lad and would do anything he could to help anyone if needed. It’s so painful he got mixed up in the drug world.”

Beverley, right, is organising a fundraising night in memory of Daniel.

Daniel’s life will be celebrated at a fundraising event at the Corporation Club, in Whitby Street, on May 5.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tickets are priced £5 each and can be purchased by messaging the Daniel Walker's Memorial Fund Raising Event page on Facebook. Funds will be donated to mental health charities.

Contact Samaritans free at any time on 116 123, or visit www.samaritans.org.