Hartlepool dad-of-two who battled drugs addiction took his own life, inquest rules
A Hartlepool man who died at his home took his own life, an inquest has ruled.
Daniel Walker’s body was found in his home in Monkton Road, in Hartlepool, on April 24 last year.
An inquest examining the circumstances surrounding his death heard that the cause of death was hanging.
Assistant coroner for Teesside and Hartlepool Karin Welsh concluded that Daniel, 32, died by suicide.
Daniel’s mother, Beverley Kingsley, had previously told the Mail that the doting father-of-two had been battling a drugs addiction since he was a teenager.
Beverley, who is organising a charity night in his memory, has described how Daniel had managed to get off cocaine and appeared to have turned a corner shortly before he died.
"Daniel was a doting father of two and adored his children. But when he relapsed and started to take cocaine again, he would become a different person,” said Beverley, 58.
“He was a genuine lad and would do anything he could to help anyone if needed. It’s so painful he got mixed up in the drug world.”
Daniel’s life will be celebrated at a fundraising event at the Corporation Club, in Whitby Street, on May 5.
Tickets are priced £5 each and can be purchased by messaging the Daniel Walker's Memorial Fund Raising Event page on Facebook. Funds will be donated to mental health charities.
- Contact Samaritans free at any time on 116 123, or visit www.samaritans.org.
Help with alcohol and drugs misuse is also available from Supporting Treatment and Recovery Together (START), in Whitby Street. START can be contacted on (01429) 285000 or by emailing [email protected]