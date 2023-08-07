News you can trust since 1877
Hartlepool dance students perform in Sunderland Empire ballet production Coppélia

Hartlepool dancers’ dreams come true in a professional ballet production at Sunderland’s theatre.
By Madeleine Raine
Published 7th Aug 2023, 12:59 BST- 1 min read
Updated 7th Aug 2023, 12:59 BST

Seven dance students from Hartlepool’s K R Dance Studios, in Stockton Road, are performing in the ballet production of Coppélia at The Sunderland Empire Theatre, in Sunderland, from Friday, September 1, until Saturday, September 2.

Eliza Brant, 10, Annabelle Bramley, 10, Molly Devanny, 15, Phoebe Harrison, 10, Maggie McWilliam, 10, Chizaram Ochuba-Okafor, 11, and Alexis Webster, 11, are all taking part in the comedy production by the English Youth Ballet (EYB).

EYB puts on classical ballet productions with professional dancers to give young dancers outside of London the opportunity to perform in a professional setting.

Director Janet Lewis said: “EYB’s aim is to provide performance experience to aspiring young dancers in beautiful venues close to where they live.

"The young dancers get to experience what life is like in a professional ballet company. They learn about developing their artistic and performance skills as well as improving their technique.”

