Seven dance students from Hartlepool’s K R Dance Studios, in Stockton Road, are performing in the ballet production of Coppélia at The Sunderland Empire Theatre, in Sunderland, from Friday, September 1, until Saturday, September 2.

Eliza Brant, 10, Annabelle Bramley, 10, Molly Devanny, 15, Phoebe Harrison, 10, Maggie McWilliam, 10, Chizaram Ochuba-Okafor, 11, and Alexis Webster, 11, are all taking part in the comedy production by the English Youth Ballet (EYB).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

EYB puts on classical ballet productions with professional dancers to give young dancers outside of London the opportunity to perform in a professional setting.

Director Janet Lewis said: “EYB’s aim is to provide performance experience to aspiring young dancers in beautiful venues close to where they live.