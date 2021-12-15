Hartlepool defendant denies harassing man by beeping horn for 'prolonged period'

Anthony Arnold Gibbon, who is 49 and from Hartlepool, appeared before magistrates for the first time to deny one charge of putting a person in fear of violence on three occasions by attending the town’s Graythorp Industrial Estate.

His behaviour on separate dates allegedly included threatening the named person, causing “harassment, alarm and distress” to him by beeping his car horn outside his premises and shouting abuse at him.

The suspected incidents are said to have taken place on July 26 and 31 and August 13 of this year.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Hartlepool case was heard with at Teesside Magistrates Court, in Middlesbrough. Picture by FRANK REID.

He also pleaded not guilty at the same hearing to a separate allegation of causing criminal damage to £200 of property belonging to the same person on July 26.

Gibbon, whose address is listed on court documents as Graythorp Industrial Estate, was granted unconditional bail by Teesside Magistrates’ Court until a trial is held at the same court on March 2 of next year.

Support your Mail and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to local news, the latest football stories and new puzzles every day.