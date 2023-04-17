News you can trust since 1877
Hartlepool defibrillator charity DS43 receives generous donation from UK-wide house building company Persimmon

A local charity has received a £1,000 donation from a house building company through their Community Champions scheme.

By Madeleine Raine
Published 17th Apr 2023, 14:53 BST- 1 min read

DS43 Community Defibrillators received the donation from Persimmon Teesside’s managing director, Sean Taylor, at Persimmon’s Marine Point development, in Hartlepool.

The charity was founded by David Cairns and Pam and Bill Shurmer following the passing of their son, Danny Shurmer, who suffered a sudden cardiac arrest in June 2021.

Last year, Persimmon became the first house builder to install a DS43 defibrillator on a new-build development site, ensuring residents at Marine Point have easy access to the potentially lifesaving piece of equipment.

From left: Pam Shurmer, trustee of DS43 Community Defibrillators, Sean Taylor, managing director at Persimmon Teesside, and Bill Shurmer, trustee of DS43 Community Defibrillators.From left: Pam Shurmer, trustee of DS43 Community Defibrillators, Sean Taylor, managing director at Persimmon Teesside, and Bill Shurmer, trustee of DS43 Community Defibrillators.
Pam Shurmer, Danny’s mum and one of the trustees of DS43 Community Defibrillators, said: “Our sincere thanks to Persimmon Homes and particularly Sean Taylor, not only for this generous award which is our second from Persimmon Homes, but also for taking the lead in agreeing to place one of our defibrillators on their site at Marine Point.

“Our aim is to bring defibrillators closer to everyone in Hartlepool. It is only with support such as this, we have been able to move at the speed we have.”

Mr Taylor said: “At Persimmon, it is our ambition to leave a positive legacy in the communities in which we build and with our community champion’s initiative, I believe we are doing just that.

“It is a pleasure to be able to make a donation to Pam, Bill and the whole team at DS43.

From left: Pam Shurmer, trustee for DS43 Community Defibrillators, Bill Shurmer, trustee for DS43 Community Defibrillators, and Sean Taylor, managing director at Persimmon Teesside.From left: Pam Shurmer, trustee for DS43 Community Defibrillators, Bill Shurmer, trustee for DS43 Community Defibrillators, and Sean Taylor, managing director at Persimmon Teesside.
"I have no doubt the amazing work they are carrying out will save lives in Hartlepool.”

