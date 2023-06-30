Hygienist Joanne Brown and senior dental nurse and oral health educator Laura Williamson, from Elliott McCarthy Dental and Implant Clinic, in Wiltshire Way, Hartlepool spent time delivering a dental health workshop for children as part of National Smile Month using Dental Buddy.

Children at Fens Primary School, in Hartlepool, were invited to take part in brushing demonstrations using disclosing tablets to help make dental plaque visible, fun activities, colouring competitions and were given guidance on how to brush their teeth correctly.

Each child was also given a goody bag with a new toothbrush to take home.

Pupils during the visit earlier in June.

Ms Williamson said: “Having the chance to teach young children about the importance of their oral health and show them about basic oral hygiene is an excellent opportunity to give them the skills they need to take care of their teeth throughout the rest of their life.

“Tooth decay rates in UK children are far too high yet it is a disease which is completely preventable. If we can help teach children at a young age, the importance of looking after their teeth, and show them how to, we can help reduce the incidences of tooth decay and carry these messages forward as they grow up.”

How teeth are cared for during a child’s early years has a strong impact on the health of their mouth in adulthood. The health of baby teeth set a precedent for the future health of adult teeth, and this includes the likelihood of developing tooth decay in permanent teeth.

Dr Nigel Carter, chief executive of the Oral Health Foundation added: “Over the 20 years, children's oral health has generally improved. But the levels of tooth decay in the first and second teeth it is still a major problem.

"Regular brushing twice a day with an appropriate fluoride toothpaste is highly effective in preventing dental decay and establishing good oral hygiene practice at an early phase in a child's life, helping it become an integral part of normal daily hygiene later in life.”