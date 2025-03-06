A Hartlepool community group that works to break down barriers affecting people with disabilities and long term health conditions has received more than £118,000 of lottery funding.

The town’s Community-Led Inclusion Partnership (CLIP), is celebrating after receiving a £118,500 grant from The National Lottery Community Fund to continue its work.

The funding will support CLIP’s ongoing efforts to amplify the voices of disabled people and address challenges they face on a daily basis, including accessibility in public transport and the impact of cashless businesses on financial independence.

Through regular community meetings and focus groups, CLIP says it provides a vital platform for individuals to share experiences, influence policy, and drive positive change in Hartlepool.

Members of Hartlepool CLIP (Community Led Inclusion Partnership).

CLIP’s founder Tracie Bestford said: “This funding will help us continue to highlight real issues that affect disabled people every day.

"Having a space where we can discuss these challenges and work towards solutions makes a huge difference.”

The group, based at Hartlepool Carers in Lowthian Road, has been running since March 2021 to promote access, independence and choice within the community.

Membership is open to anyone in Hartlepool living with a long term condition or disability and their carers, plus statutory colleagues, and private or voluntary groups in the town that share CLIP’s ideals.

Anna Gatsby, CLIP’s community development worker, added: “Thanks to National Lottery players, we can keep supporting our community by ensuring marginalised people’s voices are heard.

"This grant allows us to sustain and grow our work, tackling barriers and striving for a more inclusive Hartlepool.”

The National Lottery raises over £30 million a week for good causes across the UK.

The community fund ensures a share of the funding reaches local communities, providing them with the tools and support they need to thrive.

Duncan Nicholson, head of regional funding for the North East at The National Lottery Community Fund, said: “Thanks to National Lottery players and the dedication of local projects like CLIP, this funding will make a meaningful impact in Hartlepool and beyond.

"We are delighted to support organisations that empower communities and create lasting change."

Across the North East, The National Lottery Community Fund has awarded funding to a wide range of projects.

To find out more, visit www.TNLCommunityFund.org.uk