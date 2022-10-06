Hartlepool doctor helps raise more than £18,000 for Teesside charity
A health trust has raised thousands of pounds for a Teesside charity.
More than £18,000 has been raised for North Tees and Hartlepool Together which is the official charity for the Hartlepool NHS Foundation Trust and the University Hospital of North Tees.
Over 90 patients, relatives and frontline health workers raised funds for the charity over two days by taking part in the Great North Run and the Yorkshire Three Peaks challenge.
One frontline worker from Hartlepool, Lottie Ayres Nicholson, took part in the Great North Run to raise vital funds for the charity.
Most Popular
-
1
Hartlepool photographer's dazzling picture of Northern Lights off town's coast
-
2
Cleveland Police release name of 38-year-old man who has died after Hartlepool road crash as Martin Casey
-
3
Hartlepool woman's near £2,000 bill after she is convicted at Teesside Magistrates' Court of fly tipping near her home
The community pharmacist said: “The event itself was beautiful. A celebration of all the money being raised as well as of the Queen.
"It was exciting. The jelly babies, ice lollies and high fives from people in the crowd. It was very special to be a part of."
Doctor Nicholson wanted to raise money to show her gratitude to the trust’s maternity service and the North Tees and Hartlepool Maternity Voices Partnership following the birth of her son Rudy, now six, which involved complications.
She said: "To raise money for the organisation who helped me was also so special.”
Fundraising co-ordinator Suzi Campbell said: “Every penny raised goes towards helping us invest, innovate and improve the quality of care we provide.”
She added: “Seeing myself the impact our organisation has had on so many people has only made us more determined to raise even more money over the coming months.”
All money raised across the two events will be invested in patient care and staff health and wellbeing.