A petition started by a Hartlepool woman calling for a ban on the private sale of fireworks has received more than 2,000 signatures.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Julie Byers launched the online petition in an effort to protect animals and vulnerable people from the noisy pyrotechnics.

Her Romanian rescue dog Yannis is one of many pets left frightened at this time of year by fireworks being set off in communities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Julie believes their use should be limited to planned displays only and strict bans imposed on private sales.

Julie Byers with her dog Yannis Hartlepool. Picture by FRANK REID

She states in the petition: “When the skies suddenly fill with bright colours and booming sounds, what we humans perceive as a celebratory spectacle becomes an endless nightmare for our pets.”

Julie, who works as a radiographer, added: “Yannis just gets very anxious and shakes from head to foot as soon as he hears them. It’s not nice to see.

"It’s not just pets, they are also upsetting for veterans, neurodivergent children and adults and wildlife. I thought, ‘I’m going to do something’.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

So far, Julie’s petition at the website change.org has attracted over 2,100 supporters. In it, she highlights studies how fireworks are associated with anxiety and fear reactions in around half of dogs.

The petition calls for fireworks to be restricted to organised public displays.

And the RSPCA, which last year launched a campaign to change firework laws to protect animals says cats and dogs have a greater hearing range and higher sensitivity than humans.

Julie says: “By imposing strict bans on private firework sales, we can limit fireworks to organized, planned displays only.

"This way, everybody – humans and animals alike – can have adequate notice of when these events will take place, and take necessary measures to ensure their comfort and safety.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A number of national petitions, including those by The Fireworks Campaign, have led to debates in Parliament and government reports.

People must be over 18 to buy fireworks for private use from registered sellers between October 15 and 10, December 26 to 31, and three days before Diwali and Chinese New Year.

It is against the law to set them off or throw them in the street or other public places.

The Office for Product Safety and Standards has launched a fresh campaign this year promoting firework safety. It advises letting neighbours know in advance if you plan to use them.