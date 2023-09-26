Tomara Thomas is among the contestants in the latest series of RuPaul's Drag Race UK./Photo: BBC

Tom Adams – who performs as Tomara Thomas – landed a spot in the BBC programme’s fifth series after beating competition from thousands of other candidates.

The popular programme sees 10 drag queens compete in a series of weekly challenges to dazzle the celebrity judges and become the UK’s next Drag Race superstar.

Twenty-six-year-old Tom said of his success: “It was definitely a dream come true and it was so surreal

Tom has been doing drag professionally for over two years./Photo: Tomara Thomas Instagram (@tomarathomas_)

"Obviously, it’s a pressure cooker. It’s a competition and I’m a very competitive person.

"I make sure, whatever I put my mind to, I’m always going to do well.

After achieving a spot on the the coveted show, Tom now has his sights on a glittering career in the entertainment industry.

"I’m going to be unstoppable. I’m ready for world domination,” he said.

"I want to do it all. I want to be in movies, I want to be on the big screen, I want to be on West End shows, I want to be in Vogue, I want to write books.”

Tom started doing drag when he was 14 while at dance school, with dance teacher Debbie Barrass helping him come up with the name Tomara.

He was successful at it and ignored the occasional negative comments.

"No one could say anything, because I used to come away with the first prize,” Tom said.

"Obviously, you had some people with negative attitudes and negative comments, but you take no notice of them.

"You’re living your happiness, you’re living your truth. If other people are upset that you are doing it, that’s a them thing, it’s not you.”

The former Manor College student then relocated to London where he studied musical theatre.

He worked on cruise ships as a professional dancer after graduating – bit the pandemic put an end to that and he moved back to Hartlepool.

It was during that time that Tom started experimenting with make up and was eventually spotted by people in London.

He moved back to the capital and started getting regular work as a drag act quite fast.

"It’s an expression of who I really am. I get to perform, I get to experiment in make up, in different looks. It’s really, really cool,” Tom said.

The first episode of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK is set to air on BBC Three on Thursday, September 28, at 9pm.

It will also be available on BBC iPlayer.

Tom has said there has been a lot of support from Hartlepool ahead of the start of the new series.

"I love coming home,” Tom said.