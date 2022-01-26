Hartlepool drag queen speaks on landing first residency and changing attitudes in the town

Following the pageant’s success, Anthony vowed to make Celeste a “beacon of love, diversity and acceptance” for young people in Hartlepool who grow up differently.

Back in July, Celeste landed her first residency at nightclub Tiny, in Middlesbrough, which hosts the longest-running gay night on Teesside.

Anthony Layton has been doing drag since 2016.

Anthony, 22, said: "The stars aligned and now I am a part of this legendary cast of queens who work there."

He continued: “It’s the greatest experience I have ever had. It’s changed my entire perception of drag.

"When I did Miss Drag UK I had an idea of what a family was for a drag queen and shortly after the pageant when I was given this residency at Tiny, my idea of what those things were totally fell apart.

"I was introduced to what they really are and it’s a much nicer reality than what I thought it was.”

Anthony, who has been doing drag since 2016, has said that he has seen attitudes in Hartlepool shift, with people becoming "open to the idea of doing drag, open to the idea of Pride”.

He explained: "Another thing I have seen is people in Hartlepool taking to doing drag. It’s incredible.

“Just the baby steps that we need to get to an elevated level of a quality for LGBT people in Hartlepool.”

Shankii Kandl and Celeste St Clair.

Anthony has added that he is "so proud” but that there is more work to do.

He said: "It’s so rewarding to know that the motions have begun and that we started to build up a momentum that we can then rise, it means the world.

"I’m hoping that we can end up with an LGBT scene and it would be even nicer to see a drag scene similar to the ones that Middlesbrough have and what maybe Newcastle have.

"If we could get to that level, I think it would make the town a more enjoyable, diverse place to live.”

