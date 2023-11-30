One of Hartlepool’s drag queens is on the road to “world domination” after making it through to the final of the latest series of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK.

Hartlepool-born Tom Adams, known on stage as Tomara Thomas, is set to battle it out against two other queens in tonight’s final of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK.

The popular contest sees 10 drag queens compete in a series of weekly challenges to dazzle the celebrity judges and become the UK’s next Drag Race superstar.

Tonight the remaining three queens must dress as “sexy cat burglars” in a music video and will also have the chance to chat with Ru and Michelle one-on-one before the winner is announced.

Tomara Thomas (Tom Adams) makes it to the final of the latest series of RuPaul's Drag Race UK.

In last week’s episode, four queens were competing for a place in November 30’s final.

Michael Marouli triumphed and Ginger Johnson came second, leaving Tom and DeDeLicious in a lip sync battle for a place in the final.

The queens lip-synced to Little Bird by Annie Lennox, with Tom coming out on top.

Tom landed a spot in the BBC programme’s fifth series after beating competition from thousands of other candidates.

Tom Adams has been doing drag professionally for over two years.

Speaking about being chosen for the programme, Tom said before the start of the series: “Obviously, it’s a pressure cooker.

"It’s a competition and I’m a very competitive person.

"I make sure, whatever I put my mind to, I’m always going to do well.”

He added: “I’m going to be unstoppable. I’m ready for world domination.”