Hartlepool Dunelm celebrates 10th birthday by hiding golden tickets around store

Dunelm, in Highpoint Retail Park, Hartlepool, first opened its doors in April 2013 and to mark the occasion will be giving a handful of lucky customers the chance to win £10 off their shop by finding a number of golden tickets which will be hidden around the store.

There will also be the opportunity to win further prizes at a number of in-store competitions hosted by staff.

At the forefront of the store’s birthday celebrations are employees Graham Kidd, Angela Wanley, Lynda Lee, Shirley McKie and Lyndsay Hastings, who have worked at the Hartlepool store since it opened.

Stuart Drummond, former Mayor of Hartlepool, cuts the ribbon to open the Hartlepool Dunelm store in 2013 as former manager Ray Scott gives a helping hand.

Lyndsay said: “I have met some lovely people throughout the years and have made some amazing friends who have become more like family.

“Helping to run the Facebook group has allowed us to extend our family into the local community.

"We get great pleasure in supporting local charities as well as spreading joy throughout the community with our competitions and fundraising activities.”

Members of the team will also be dressing up in their pyjamas throughout the week to raise money for Dunelm’s charity partner, Mind.

Store manager Graham said: “We’re delighted to be celebrating our store’s 10th birthday.

"Throughout the last 10 years, each employee's hard work and community minded spirit has allowed us to deliver amazing customer service for our wonderful customers, as well as provide support for our town's small businesses and charities.”