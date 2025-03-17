Two women in their early 20s have branched out and opened a beauty salon together offering a range of affordable beauty and hair services.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chloe Gough, 24, and Nicole Singleton, 23, are now proud owners of The Beauty Studio, in Milton Road, Hartlepool.

The Hartlepool pair offer a range of beauty services including hair extensions, facials, lash lifts and tints, body waxing, brow lamination, massages, dermaplaning and fillers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chloe and Nicole were previously self-employed, working from home and renting a room in a salon.

Chloe Gough, 24, and Nicole Singleton, 23, are now proud owners of The Beauty Studio, in Milton Road, Hartlepool.

The pair decided, however, that they wanted to “support each other and go into a partnership”, opening the doors to The Beauty Studio last month.

Chloe, who has been trading for four years, said: "We want to provide affordable treatments to people of all ages.

"We love making people feel beautiful in their own skin, so we created a modern, relaxing environment for clients to come and relax while we work our magic.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nicole first started training in 2022 and has now been trading for just over a year, with Chloe starting her training back in 2019.

Chloe is also a level 3 trainer and educator and offers accredited beauty courses and commercial courses.

She said: “I am looking to help people who are unemployed and want to become self-employed.”

Chloe and Nicole have two stations that they are also renting out, including a nail station and hairdressing station.

For more information and to enquire about renting a station, see https://thebeautystudiohpool.facesconsent.com/ or email them at [email protected].