Collier Estates, based in Wesley Square, Hartlepool, burst into a busy property sales market back in November 2017 and recorded its first sale within days with a £1.9M mansion in Wynyard Village.

The family-run agency says it has rapidly grown year on year and successfully established itself as one of the leading estate agents in the area.

Collier Estates have marketed a broad selection of properties throughout Hartlepool, Wynyard and Teesside with values ranging from £40,000 to £4,000,000.

Collier Estates staff celebrate the company's fifth birthday.

Backed by staff with more than 20 years of high level sales and marketing experience, it has represented the owners of many high value mansions, country estates and property portfolios.

Managing director Rob Collier said: “From the day we launched we rapidly established ourselves as one of the leading agents in Teesside and have consistently broken sales records in multiple postcodes, raising the ceiling price of properties in those locations.

“We are also one of the first agents to offer high value properties using cryptocurrency as a method of payment.

“2022 has been a very successful year for the business with listings exceeding £150 million so far and plans are in place for us to expand in the future.

“This includes the addition of a lettings arm, financial services and agents in multiple locations across Teesside.

“Shortly we will be moving into new flagship premises within Hartlepool.