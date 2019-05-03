Hartlepool Eurovision hopeful Michael Rice gets good luck message from fellow guest also appearing on Graham Norton's TV show tonight

Hartlepool's Eurovision singer Michael Rice is set to appear on national TV tonight beside a host of music and Hollywood stars including Keanu Reeves, Kylie Minogue and Jamie Bell.

The singer from Hartlepool has been touring Europe performing his Eurovision song Bigger Than Us’ ahead of the contest next month.

Now he’s getting ready to appear on BBC One’s The Graham Norton Show, where he will share a sofa with singer Kylie Minogue, actors Keanu Reeves, Taron Egerton, Jamie Bell and Suranne Jones.

The 21-year-old is looking forward to the show and tweeted: "Catch me on @TheGNShow tonight at 10:35pm on BBC One performing ‘Bigger Than Us’ with @acmgospelchoir & sitting on the sofa with this incredible lot @kylieminogue @1jamiebell Taron Egerton, Keanu Reeves, Suranne Jones & Mr. Graham Norton himself!!!!

"So excited to be performing on the graham norton show tonight & even more excited for you all to see it tomorrow on BBC1 at 10:35pm."

Michael has also been wished the best of luck from fellow guest Jamie Bell, who hails from Billingham and starred in hit movie Billy Elliot about ballet-dancing miner's son who hit the big time.

Host Graham Norton with (seated left to right) Kylie Minogue, Keanu Reeves, Suranne Jones, Taron Egerton, Jamie Bell and Michael Rice during the filming for the Graham Norton Show at BBC Studioworks 6 Television Centre, Wood Lane, London, to be aired on BBC One on Friday evening.Picture: PA Images on behalf of So TV.

Jamie Tweeted after the show was recorded last night: "Best of luck to @MichaelRiceOff at this years Eurovision & lovely meeting you tonight at @TheGNShow. #Northernlad."

To which Michael replied: "Thank you Jamie, it was amazing meeting you too!"

Michael was selected to represent the UK in the Eurovision Song Contest 2019 in Tel Aviv, Israel, on Saturday, May 18, after winning Eurovision: You Decide.

He will also be enjoying more stints on TV and says he’s also due to appears on Lorraine with Lorraine Kelly.

Michael is loving every second of his Eurovision experience as he admits: “I feel closer to my dream.”

The former pupil at the town’s St Aidan’s Primary and Dyke House schools added: “It’s just been a whirlwind experience, it’s crazy to think a lad like me from Hartlepool has been travelling around Europe touring and will be sat on The Graham Norton Show.

“I’ve had such amazing support from the people of Hartlepool.

“People are already arranging for flags and for pubs to be showing Eurovision - it’s just been amazing.”

“I guess you just don’t expect anything like this to happen.”