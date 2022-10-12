Hartlepool excavation project set to uncover remains of First World War sound mirror

The excavation will take place from Monday, October 17, until Friday, October 21, in an attempt to find the remains of Hartlepool’s First World War sound mirror.

The sound mirror, which was built following the Bombardment of Hartlepool in 1914, picked up the sound of approaching aircraft, alerting civilians and anti-aircraft guns to potential danger.

The sound mirror was the only early warning system Britain had until radar was introduced in 1938 and stood alongside five other mirrors along the North East coast.

Seascape's Vicky Ward at the site of the acoustic sound mirror in Clavering Road, Hartlepool.

Robin Daniels, archaeology officer at Tees Archaeology, said: “It was demolished some time ago and a lot of people have got no knowledge that it was ever there or its role in helping defend the North East coast in the First World War.

"Obviously, at that time, people didn’t have the same level of interest in these things and as a result the mirror was demolished in order to build the estate.”

The excavation will involve Teesside archaeologists, local volunteers, a sound artist and Clavering Primary School who are running an arts and heritage project to help pupils learn more about the area.

On Tuesday, October 18, and Friday, October 21, there will also be a sound artist on site to recreate how the First World War sound mirror would have sounded in action.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sunderland World War One acoustic mirror, in Fulwell.

In May 2022, a geographical survey of the area was carried out to determine where to put the trenches, which will be installed from Friday, October 14.

By Monday, October 24, the trenches will have been filled in and the fencing removed.

Vicky Ward, who is access and volunteer officer at Seascapes, hopes the upcoming community project will help determine the exact location of the mirror and raise awareness of its importance in defending our coast.

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: "We are aware this mirror is now situated right in the middle of a local community and we’d really like local people who have an interest in their local community or in the history of the North East coast or in the role this coast played during war time, to just get involved.”