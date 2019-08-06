Hartlepool families urged to 'report problems' at community safety drop-in event
Anti-social behaviour, drug dealing and nuisance neighbours are just some of the topics Hartlepool families are being encouraged to discuss at a community drop-in session.
The event is being hosted by the Hartlepool Community Safety Team, and is aimed at those living in Cornwall Street, Oxford Road and the surrounding area.
It is being held at the Orb Centre, Caledonian Road, on Tuesday, August 6, between 1pm and 3pm.
Residents are being given the chance to speak to the team about any problems they have been experiencing in their neighbourhoods, including anti-social behaviour and drug dealing.
As well as representatives from the community safety team, people from the Citizens Advice Bureau, Victims Services, Alcohol and Drugs Services and the Benefits Team at Hartlepool Borough Council will be in attendance to offer support on the day.
For more information, contact the team on 01429 523100.