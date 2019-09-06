Hartlepool families warned about cold callers after vulnerable and elderly victims left out of pocket
Two vulnerable people have been duped by cold callers in Hartlepool – prompting the council to issue a warning to families across the town.
The elderly householders were approached by the same trader, who completed extremely expensive and very poor quality landscaping work at their properties.
Now, Hartlepool Borough Council has released advice for its residents in a bid to stop this happening to someone else.
Ian Harrison, Hartlepool Borough Council's Trading Standards and Licensing Manager said: “Our advice is, and always has been, to not deal with any cold callers who come round trying to sell goods or services such as roof repairs, patios or other building work.
"Today we are reminding everyone of this following the receipt of two complaints about work completed in recent weeks by the same trader. The work has been expensive and is to a very poor standard.
“We are doing what we can to stop this trader quickly but, in the meantime or advice is to say ‘no thanks’ to any uninvited callers and close the door.”
If families find they need work completing, the council has recommended asking family and friends for recommendations – and to make sure that they get several quotes from different suppliers before making a decision.
Mr Harrison: “Never agree to get work done on someone’s first visit and don’t simply trust an official looking business card.”
The two incidents are currently under investigation.
No Cold Caller stickers are available at the Hartlepool Civic Centre or you can ask for one by contacting Trading Standards on 01429 523362.