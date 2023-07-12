It takes place on Saturday, July 15, from 2pm until 10pm behind the Ultimate Tanning Studio, in Thomlinson Road, Hartlepool.

Twenty-year-old Jay Pattinson, who is from town, suffered a rare spinal stroke in November 2022 which left him paralysed in both of his legs and hands.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He spent four months in the spinal care unit at James Cook Hospital, in Middlesbrough, and has gradually begun to regain the use of some of his limbs.

Jay Pattinson starts physiotherapy after his spinal injury.

But Graeme Pattinson, Jay’s dad, said: “It is completely life changing. He is stuck in the house a lot of the time too which is not good.”

Jay’s current physiotherapy programme costs the family £2,800 a month.

Graeme said the NHS is only able to offer one appointment a week and added that this is “nowhere near enough”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Before he started his job at Oak Electricals, in Oxford Street, Jay served as a junior soldier in the army and was kindly given one month’s free physiotherapy treatment from the Royal British Legion.

Jay Pattinson pictured in his junior soldier uniform.

Graeme, who works at Ultimate Tanning Studio, said: “He has lost his job but his boss was really good. He offered him work behind a desk but he declined because he just wanted to focus on getting better.”