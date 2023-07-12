News you can trust since 1877
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Seven children injured after car crashes into primary school
Metropolitan Police give latest update on BBC presenter scandal
Secondary school lockdown: Teenage boy arrested after teacher stabbed
BBC suspends male presenter amid sex-pictures allegations
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures
One child dies and woman arrested after Land Rover crashes into school

Hartlepool family organise fundraiser to support son after he suffers paralysis

Family and friends of an ex-soldier have organised a fundraising event to raise money for his physiotherapy treatment following his paralysis.
By Madeleine Raine
Published 12th Jul 2023, 10:18 BST- 1 min read
Updated 12th Jul 2023, 10:18 BST

It takes place on Saturday, July 15, from 2pm until 10pm behind the Ultimate Tanning Studio, in Thomlinson Road, Hartlepool.

Twenty-year-old Jay Pattinson, who is from town, suffered a rare spinal stroke in November 2022 which left him paralysed in both of his legs and hands.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He spent four months in the spinal care unit at James Cook Hospital, in Middlesbrough, and has gradually begun to regain the use of some of his limbs.

Jay Pattinson starts physiotherapy after his spinal injury.Jay Pattinson starts physiotherapy after his spinal injury.
Jay Pattinson starts physiotherapy after his spinal injury.
Most Popular

But Graeme Pattinson, Jay’s dad, said: “It is completely life changing. He is stuck in the house a lot of the time too which is not good.”

Jay’s current physiotherapy programme costs the family £2,800 a month.

Graeme said the NHS is only able to offer one appointment a week and added that this is “nowhere near enough”.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Before he started his job at Oak Electricals, in Oxford Street, Jay served as a junior soldier in the army and was kindly given one month’s free physiotherapy treatment from the Royal British Legion.

Jay Pattinson pictured in his junior soldier uniform.Jay Pattinson pictured in his junior soldier uniform.
Jay Pattinson pictured in his junior soldier uniform.

Graeme, who works at Ultimate Tanning Studio, said: “He has lost his job but his boss was really good. He offered him work behind a desk but he declined because he just wanted to focus on getting better.”

Fresh kebabs will be served at the fundraiser alongside a selection of cocktails, beers and spirits, with a suggested donation of £5 towards the fund.

Read More
Hartlepool RNLI to host annual Water Safety Day in Seaton Carew with everyone in...
Related topics:HartlepoolNHSMiddlesbroughRoyal British Legion