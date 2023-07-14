The family-run nursery where generations of Hartlepool children have been looked after celebrated its 30th birthday in style earlier this month.

Playmates, which first opened its doors in 1993, was founded by Julie and Stephen Hall after they transformed their former family home into a nursery.

Three decades later, it has grown ‘massively’, with Julie and Stephen’s daughters, Karsha, 42, and Sophie,31, now running the nursery together.

Staff and children at Playmates Private Day Nursery celebrate their 30th birthday.

Sophie has said she and Karsha are “super proud” of their parents.

Mum-of-three Sophie said: "We’re really proud of mum and dad and what they’ve achieved and that they have made it to 30, because a lot of businesses struggle.”

She added: "It’s just a massive achievement for them.”

Julie, now 68, was a child minder and it was her dream to set up a nursery, with Stephen, 70, building and renovating the Murray Street premises himself.

Karsha Bell, 42, who runs Playmates Private Day Nursery with her sister Sophie.

"It was our family home. My dad built it all himself and renovated it into a nursery,” Sophie said.

She continued: "It was my mum’s passion. She was a child minder and she loved looking after children and it was her dream to do it, so they just did it, slowly and gradually.

"I was actually one when they finished building the nursery. I’ve grown up here as well, all my life.”

Both Sophie and Karsha have worked at the nursery since leaving school and recently took over as office admin and office manager respectively.

The nursery marked it birthday with party, balloons and cake.

More than 160 children are currently on roll at Playmates.

"It’s gone from not very many staff and children to now about 30 members-of-staff. We have quite a lot of children on roll as well,” Sophie said.

"Children from when I went to the nursery when I was a baby are now bringing their children, which is very nice.”

Sophie has said she hopes the nursery will keep on growing.