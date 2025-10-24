One Hartlepool family have certainly got into the spirit for Halloween this year with a spectacular spooky display.

Michael and Leanne Crosby have spent thousands of pounds on all kinds of nerve-jangling decorations to transform their home on Elwick Road into the stuff of nightmares.

The couple who have two children, Jude, aged 17, and seven-year-old Rex, have gone all out in an effort to welcome more families celebrating the trick-or-treat tradition.

Leanne, who works as a nurse, said: “We love Halloween. But with us being on a main road we don’t really get many trick or treaters.

Michael and Leanne Crosby's Halloween decorations on their home in Elwick Road, Hartlepool.

“Last year we put a big skeleton up and still didn’t get any so this year we thought we would put more out and see if it works.

"We always decorate inside and do a small amount outside, but this year we decided to go bigger.”

Visitors are greeted by a host of scary models including a larger than life talking skeleton and fearsome Frankenstein monster which come to life whenever anyone gets too close.

A massive top half of a skeleton who looms out from the centre of the house is another new addition.

Some of the spooky decorations on display.

The front garden meanwhile has also become a cemetery with a bony couple sat on a bench, and a creepy clown not unlike Stephen King’s IT character.

Some of the decorations have been bought online from America while others have been sourced closer to home, or are part of the family’s existing large collection.

"A lot we’ve had for years, we have just never put them out,” said Leanne, 42. "We have got a fire-breathing dragon that we are waiting to come as well. It’s addictive.”

The house, which also lights up in ghoulish colours at night, has already attracted lots of attention and visitors for sweets left out by Michael and Leanne.

Rex Crosby, seven, is ready for Halloween dressed as a Ghostbuster.

Michael, 43, who works in health and safety, said: “We’ve got lots of messages from people saying their kids make them drive past every day.”

The couple are already planning for next year.

*Are your Halloween decorations as good as the Crosby’s? Share your spooky snaps with us by emailing [email protected] or via the Mail’s Facebook page.