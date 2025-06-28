Hartlepool family thank fundraisers for supporting dad's battle against brain tumour
Hartlepool dad Trevor Jones, 41, was on holiday at Center Parcs, in Cumbria, over Christmas with his wife Samantha and two sons, Rhys, 12, and Bryn, eight, when he suddenly fell ill.
Tests later revealed he had Glioblastoma, a stage four tumour, and he was told he would have six to 12 months to live.
The family are now waiting for the outcome of an MRI scan before deciding whether to pursue treatment overseas.
A Go Fund Me online appeal has already raised more than £45,000 in months after attracting nearly 900 donations.
Wife Samantha, 37, said: “The support has just been incredible. Everyone has been so kind.”
The family had planned to go swimming on Christmas Day when Trevor, who was 40 at the time, collapsed.
He was taken to the Cumberland Infirmary, in Carlisle, and was put in an induced coma for four days after suffering a seizure.
Samantha, 37, said: “It was all so unbelievable.”
Trevor was transferred to James Cook University Hospital, in Middlesbrough, on Boxing Day, and woken up a few days later for more tests and scans.
Samantha, a teaching assistant, said: “He panicked. He did not know what was wrong.
"The last thing he remembered was being in Center Parcs, but then he woke up in hospital.”
Trevor, a rigger at Hinkley Point C nuclear power station, in Somerset, had been suffering from diarrhea and tiredness off-and-on since October although Samantha said he “just put it down to being a parent and working so much”.
His illness is known fully as Glioblastoma stage 4 TERT promoter, with wild-type unmethylated status, meaning it is potentially less responsive to certain chemotherapies.
An additional complication if the family are forced overseas for treatment is that Trevor cannot currently fly because of his condition.
Just last year, Trevor and Samantha got married at Gretna Green, in Scotland, after being together for 19 years.
It was a private family affair with just the couple and their two boys.
Speaking about her sons, Rhys and Bryn, she said: “They keep me strong.
"I do not know what I would do without them.”
To donate to Trevor’s fund, see https://www.gofundme.com/f/bpp3a-trevor-jones?.
